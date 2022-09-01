ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)-NYSEG customers may have noticed that starting today some web services are temporarily unavailable. According to NYSEG the purpose is to make enhancements to their system.

Some of the unavailable services include viewing “My Account”, meter readings, alerts, the mobile app, and walk in offices.

The walk in offices will open following regular business hours after Labor Day and the online services will be available again Tuesday, September 6th.

If within that time frame you need to report an electric outage you can call 800-572-1131, but if you need to pay a bill what are your options?

You can either make a one time credit card payment with no fee here or make a payment at one of the approved pay agents. You also have the option of mailing in the payment to:

NYSEG

P.O. Box 847812

Boston, MA 02284-7812