(WETM) – Some school districts across the Northern Tier have already announced that they will be closing early today due to the forecasted weather system coming in. As of the time of the writing of this article we have not heard from any schools in New York, however, that may chance as the day progresses.

Our area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until tomorrow morning.

18 Storm Team Meteorologist Jacob Matthews says that we will have a dry start to the day, however scattered snow showers will move in and affect the whole region early this afternoon. For more of his forecast and how much snowfall you can expect in your area. You can go to his full forecast here.

