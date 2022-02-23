Some Southport Correctional employees may lose jobs; DOCCS responds

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – After previously saying there would be no layoffs at Southport Correctional Facility, the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision clarified that some workers may end up without a job when the prison closes next month.

In a statement, DOCCS said it currently has open positions available “for every employee impacted by the closures” of correctional facilities across the state. However, preference is given to employees who have “permanent” positions, while provisional employees are not covered by the Civil Service regulations of the reduction in force process. DOCCS said it is “exhausting all options” to put provisional employees in appropriate positions.

For context, DOCCS told 18 News that a Reduction in Force process is governed by Civil Service laws and that provisional employees don’t have retention rights to their positions. Temporary and provisional employees can be terminated at any time, the department said.

18 News received a comment from a current provisional employee at Willard Drug Treatment Center in Seneca County, one of the six facilities set to close this spring. The employee claimed they received a letter from DOCCS saying their “position is no longer needed”. According to the employee, provisional employees who have a “hold” on a previous civil service position have the option to return to that job. If they do not have a hold, they will lose their job “effective end of business day March 10th”, said the Willard employee.

The employee agreed to speak with 18 News in more detail in the coming days.

According to DOCCS, there are currently four provisional employees at Southport Correctional and 20 provisional employees across all six correctional facilities closing in New York on March 10, 2022.

DOCCS’ statement clarified the status of provisional employees, saying those “with a hold on an item” can return to that hold item if they don’t accept any current vacancies after the Reduction in Force process is completed. However, DOCCS said permanent and contingent permanent employees will be placed first, and only then will any remaining vacancies be offered to provisional employees.

DOCCS previously told 18 News that “There will be no layoffs due to these closures.”

Additionally, DOCCS said that the department may appoint a provisional employee in a vacancy, but the employee will eventually have to take and pass a “competitive examination” with a high-enough score to reach permanent employment.