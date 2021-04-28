Some states are requiring work search for unemployment benefits again

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website, in Zelienople, Pa. Tax filing season will start a bit later and look a bit different this year. That’s because the pandemic that defined 2020 has seeped into tax time as well. If you worked from home, received a relief payment, took on some gig work or filed unemployment benefits _ or someone filed a fake claim in your name _ there are things you need to be aware of. Likewise if you normally receive certain tax credits. The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The rule that you have to be looking for work in order to receive unemployment benefits is now returning to some states.

In states like North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada, Idaho, and Vermont, they have recently announced their recipients will have to search for work or strengthen their skills to remain on unemployment benefits.

The rule has remained in New York since the beginning of the pandemic.

In New York, it is the responsibility of the Department of Labor to review the work search information, follow up with the contacts, and make sure the work search requirements were being completed.

“Part of the problem too, we’ve known some people that are not going back to work because they feel they’re better off on unemployment. It’s not really what we need to be happening because obviously, the employer is paying to that unemployment insurance fund which has increased on them as well, so it’s really critical that we get people back to work,” said Assemblyman Phil Palmesano.