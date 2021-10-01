Southern Tier crime rates drop in 2020 vs. 2019; NYS rates up

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released some staggering statistics on homicide in the U.S. on Monday. Homicides were up 30% from 2019-2020, based on a compilation of state data by the FBI.

Violent crime, in general, was also up nationwide (5.6%). The rate per 100,000 Americans in 2019 was 380.8. In 2020 the rate was 398.5.

Violent crime, property crime, and violent crime with a firearm in New York all increased from 2019, according to data released by the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services.

New York State crime counts

Violent crime Violent crime with a firearm Property crime 2019 69,869 7,912 266,944 2020 70,543 11,099 271,910 Source: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

But in the Southern Tier, Chemung, Steuben and Schuyler Counties general saw a decrease in violent and property crimes compared with surrounding counties.

Violent crime decreased in Chemung and Steuben Counties. In 2019, Chemung County had a violent crime rate of 213.9 per 100,000 people, and Steuben County had a rate of 145.4. In 2020, the rates for the two counties were 208.9 and 124, respectively.

In Schuyler County, the rate increased only slightly, from 56.3 to 56.7. However, the number of violent crimes stayed the same.

Similarly, Chemung County saw a decrease in the rate of violent crimes with firearms, from 33.6 to 24.3. Steuben County saw the rate drop from 9.5 to 4.2. However, Schuyler County increased from a rate of 9.5 to 11.3.

Other Southern Tier counties like Broome, Tioga and Tompkins all saw increases in violent crime and violent crimes with firearms.

In terms of property crimes, Chemung, Steuben and Schuyler Counties all saw decreasing rates between 2019 and 2020. It dropped 119.8 per 100,000 people in Chemung County, 17 in Steuben County, and 94.2 in Schuyler County.

Both counties also saw a significant increase from 2019-2020. Albany County’s rate went from 45.8 in 2019 to 78.4 in 2020. Rensselaer County’s rate went from 49.8 to 73.6.

Property crime rates were up and down as well locally. Five counties (Columbia, Montgomery, Schoharie, Warren, and Washington) saw an increase. Albany County had the highest property crime rate in 2019 (2,288.3), while Schenectady had the highest rate in 2020 (2,120.4).

Below are the numbers of violent crime, violent crime with a firearm, and property crime for local counties in 2019 and 2020.

Violent Crime

County 2019 2020 Difference (+/-) Chemung 178 172 – Steuben 138 117 – Schuyler 10 10 Yates 23 16 – Tompkins 132 168 – Tioga 58 59 + Broome 623 660 + Allegany 61 73 + Source: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

Violent crime with a firearm

County 2019 2020 Difference (+/-) Chemung 28 20 – Steuben 9 4 – Schuyler 1 2 + Yates 0 3 + Tompkins 15 29 + Tioga 5 8 + Broome 63 92 + Allegany 6 9 + Source: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

Property crime