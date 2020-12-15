Southern Tier hospitals receive COVID-19 vaccine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Southern Tier hospitals are gearing up for phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccination distribution.
After what seems like a long-awaited vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine is actually the largest vaccine effort in U.S. history.
Guthrie’s Chief Quality Officer Dr. Michael Scalzone tells 18 News he is not sure exactly when the vaccine will arrive at Guthrie, but they do know it will be sometime this week.
Scalzone says Guthrie’s healthcare officials will be among the first to be vaccinated by Guthrie nurses, if willing, and reveals that the State and county health officials have been transparent about the distribution of the vaccine.
The vaccine will be stored in the appropriate freezer for the Pfizer vaccine.
According to the New York State vaccination program, phase 1 states the priority of the vaccine will be distributed to:
Healthcare and support personnel at Military Treatment Facilities (MTF)
outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities (including but not limited to dental
clinics, medical homes, blood donation facilities, and counseling centers)
*May include military, civilian, contractors, students and other hospital non-clinical staff
authorized to receive vaccine from the DoD supporting patient care with a high risk of
exposure or potential to interface with COVID-19 positive case.
Below, you can find the amount of healthcare facilities and workers in New York State.