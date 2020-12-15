Southern Tier hospitals receive COVID-19 vaccine

This handout photo taken in Oct. 2020 and provided by Pfizer shows part of a “freezer farm,” a football field-sized facility for storing finished COVID-19 vaccines, in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer’s experimental vaccine requires ultra-cold storage and are being stored in special freezers until approval and distribution. Pfizer Inc. said Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 that its COVID-19 vaccine may be a remarkable 90% effective, based on early and incomplete test results that nevertheless brought a big burst of optimism to a world desperate for the means to finally bring the catastrophic outbreak under control. (Pfizer via AP)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Southern Tier hospitals are gearing up for phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccination distribution.

After what seems like a long-awaited vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine is actually the largest vaccine effort in U.S. history.

Guthrie’s Chief Quality Officer Dr. Michael Scalzone tells 18 News he is not sure exactly when the vaccine will arrive at Guthrie, but they do know it will be sometime this week.

Scalzone says Guthrie’s healthcare officials will be among the first to be vaccinated by Guthrie nurses, if willing, and reveals that the State and county health officials have been transparent about the distribution of the vaccine.

The vaccine will be stored in the appropriate freezer for the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the New York State vaccination program, phase 1 states the priority of the vaccine will be distributed to:

Healthcare and support personnel at Military Treatment Facilities (MTF)

outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities (including but not limited to dental

clinics, medical homes, blood donation facilities, and counseling centers)

*May include military, civilian, contractors, students and other hospital non-clinical staff

authorized to receive vaccine from the DoD supporting patient care with a high risk of

exposure or potential to interface with COVID-19 positive case.

Below, you can find the amount of healthcare facilities and workers in New York State.