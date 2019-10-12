Southern Tier Outdoor Show showcasing the very best in family activities

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Southern Tier Outdoor Show is back for its 13th year and encouraged everyone to get outdoors.

The show takes place from October 12-13 at the Steuben County Fairgrounds in Bath, New York.

There are over 100 vendors, including many new ones this year, and several seminars aimed at the sportsman. But the event also caters to families by providing new animal shows, hands-on activities, demonstrations, and food.

“There’s a lot for people to do, we are trying to get youth involved in outdoor activities,” said Outdoors Show Coordinator Carla Dawejko. “They want to do that if they can get their hands on them,” continued Dawejko.

One Tiger trainer from Florida, who has trained and bred Tigers for decades, said this event is special to him and his family. He’s proud to be part of the festivities.

“We’ve had all these tigers born and bred in captivity,” said Tiger Trainer Brunon Blaszak. “And we’ve been preserving this species for four generations of raising and breeding tigers and putting on tiger educational shows,” added Blaszak.

The show continues into Sunday, October 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $10 per carload. Food will be available all day at the show.

For more information visit SouthernTierOutdoorShow.com or call 607-857-1977.

Join the show on Facebook at SouthernTierOutdoorShow and on Instagram at STOutdoorShow.