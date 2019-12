ALBANY, NY – MARCH 16: The New York State Capitol building is seen March 16, 2008 in Albany, New York. New York State Lt. Gov. David Paterson will be sworn in here on March 17, replacing Gov. Eliot Spitzer who resigned last week in a prostitution scandal.(Photo by Daniel Barry/Getty Images)

(WETM) – The Southern Tier region will receive $88.9 million thanks to the 2019 Annual Regional Economic Development Council Awards.

This year the region received more than $20 million in additional awards compared to last year.

18 News will have more on what this money means for our region as more information becomes available.