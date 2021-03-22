Southern Tier school districts address health precautions amid upcoming spring break

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – Spring break is upon students in New York State.

In a few weeks, local school districts will be taking their spring breaks starting in April.

Nationwide, there are more health concerns as spring breakers react to the nation reopening and more CDC guidelines relax.

“We want to make sure that our students are safe and are healthy and our staff is safe and healthy,” said Hillary Austin, the Superintendent of the Elmira City School District.

With many New York State school districts still doing hybrid model learning, local school districts are continuing with their safety protocols.

“We’ll continue to require students and families to fill out our daily check our daily survey that prompts students and families to answer questions general questions about health and potential exposures. We’ll continue to do our daily screenings or temperature checks,” said Austin.

Michelle Caulfield, the superintendent of the Corning-Painted Post School District says their health protocols are continuing to work for them.

We have been able to maintain having our doors open since September. We’re really proud of that,” said Caulfield.

Now, there’s a waiting game.

“We’re patiently waiting for guidance from New York State or from the department of health, regarding three-foot distancing,” said Caulfield.

The CDC is coming out with revised guidelines stating children in classrooms can be 3 feet apart, while wearing a mask, instead of 6 feet.

However, students should maintain 6 feet away from teachers, in more common areas, and when attending extracurricular activities like sporting events, assemblies, lunch, or chorus practice.

“We’re super excited to be able to continue moving in a forward direction of getting our students back in class, or more in-person instruction,” said Austin.