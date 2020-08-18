Southern Tier school districts begin hosting parent meetings

Watkins Glen, N.Y. (WETM) – Today, many local school districts are holding virtual and in-person meetings to finalize and brief parents on what school under the new normal of the coronavirus will look like in the fall.

This comes after many parents may have been feeling left in the dark with the school reopening plans.

Odessa-Montour Falls Central School District is also making sure that they are keeping in touch with their parents via email and continue to plan for the school year.

The school district superintendent stated that contact has been made with the families of all but 114 of the district’s 770 students and that thus far 547 plan to attend school in person, all day, every day, while 104 have opted for remote or some form of distance learning through at least the first semester.

“We’re hoping to do a virtual tour of what a day in the life of various kids in our building. When you look at a 3-PK student or a second grader, their day to day looks a lot different than a high schooler,” Chris Woods, the superintendent of the Odessa- Montour Falls Central School district, said in part.

Many other schools across the region are holding informational meetings for parents and students as the fall semester gets closer.

See below for school districts in our area: