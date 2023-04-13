(WETM) — If you’ve been in possession of expired, unused, or unwanted medications and have wanted to get rid of them, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office and Steuben County Prevention Coalition have a way to do it.

The sheriff’s office in partnership with Schuyler County Coalition on Underage Drinking and Drugs will be holding a drug take-back day as part of National Drug Take-Back Day on April 22, at the Beaver Dams Fire Department and Hector Fire Department.

For Steuben County, The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Steuben Prevention Coalition Opioid Committee will co-host a “drug Prescription Take Back” also on April 22, at the Public Safety Building at 7007 Rumsey St. Ext.

“Medications that sit unused in homes can be dangerous,” said Kevin Rumsey, Schuyler County’s Sheriff. “They can end up being taken and abused by someone,” he said, “or a child can end up taking them by accident and become extremely ill or worse.”

The events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will allocate free and anonymous medication disposal for those that attend.

“Every year, burglaries occur in homes specifically targeted due to the prescription opioids present in them,” said Jim Allard, Steuben County’s Sheriff. “Disposing of unused prescription medications properly not only helps our environment but also increases public safety,” he said.

Examples of the medications that will be accepted at the Schuyler County location go as followed:

Medications

ointments

Sprays

Tobacco products, except for e-cigarettes.

Police say that needles cannot be accepted at the take-back event, but tobacco products will be allowed for the first time ever.

There have been no specifics as to what will be accepted at the Steuben County locations.

“We are happy the Sheriff’s Office was able to add tobacco take-back services for the first time ever,” said Jill Kasprzyk, Schuyler County’s Public Health Director. “It’s great that community members have the opportunity to take that first step toward quitting,” she said, “by throwing out their cigarettes, chew, or other tobacco products.”

For people unable to make the event, the sheriff’s office advises community members that they can dispose of their unwanted, expired, and unused prescriptions year-round using the 24.7 confidential drop boxes that are available at the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office in Watkins Glen or in the foyer at the Human Services Complex in Montour Falls.