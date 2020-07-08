Southport bike thief takedown after social media post

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Nikki Erway didn’t expect to spend her Tuesday evening with local law enforcement giving a statement. Yet, that’s exactly what happened to the Southport mom.

On Monday night, Erway posted to Facebook that her 11-year-old son’s bike, along with her bike was stolen. Someone came to her Broadway Street house earlier that day. The suspect cut the lock around the bikes with some type of bolt cutter, grabbed the bikes, and rode off.

On Tuesday, a woman who Erway said saw her post recognized the bikes, as the alleged thief was parading them up Broadway not far from where the theft occurred. The woman questioned the man, then called the police. The suspect tried to getaway. Erway said the bikes were attached to a cart and went flying into traffic – hitting a car. The suspect then took off on a moped leading sheriff’s deputies and state police on a chase through backyards. The suspect was finally caught, and the bikes, although damaged, were recovered.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released. Erway took to Facebook Tuesday night to thank the community for helping her find the person who stole her bikes.