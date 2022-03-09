Southport Correctional Facility closing tomorrow amid falling prison population

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – After a surprise announcement from New York State last November, the Southport Correctional Facility will close its doors for good tomorrow, a move made by Gov. Kathy Hochul amid New York State’s dwindling prison population.

The correctional facility, which employed 405 staff and housed 286 male inmates, opened in 1988 and has operated as a “supermax” prison ever since. The prison has regularly come under fire by the Correctional Association of New York, which found the facility regularly subjected inmates to extreme periods of solitary confinement until a bill was passed in April 2021 that greatly limited the use of solitary confinement.

The Southport Correctional Facility is one of five other facilities closing “based on a variety of factors,” including physical infrastructure, program offerings, facility security level, specialized medical and mental health services and more, which can be found here.

New York’s Release Aging People in Prison Advocacy deemed the decision to close the facility as a victory and cited that while state’s prison population is falling, it still holds roughly two times more incarcerated individuals today than in the 1970s.

According to local leaders across the Southern Tier, it’s unclear where each inmate and staff member will be relocated, though a number of them have already moved to the Elmira Correctional Facility, according to New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss told 18 News his communication with the state regarding Southport Correctional has been limited and added he drafted a letter to Gov. Hochul roughly a week and a half ago in reference to his concerns on repurposing the building and the county’s involvement. Moss said he has not yet heard back.

“We’ve been kept in the dark, but that’s New York State for you,” Moss said. “We asked her [Gov. Hochul] about the repurposing plans [and] we were advised on the one call that the county would play a role and what the state decided to do with the building.”

Moss said he told the governor he and his team have brainstormed ideas for the vacant building, though Moss would not discuss specifics, citing he wanted to make sure the ideas were “feasible” before putting them out there.

Republican Assemblymember Philip Palmesano told 18 News Hochul has briefly discussed what to do with the building, though nothing is set in stone.

“I know the governor may have made some mention of other types of rehabilitation units with substance abuse and drug abuse,” Palmesano said. “But, we have heard of nothing.”