SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Connor Delaney, 29, has been arrested for Cruelty to Animals after an incident on September 15.

Elmira Police responded to a call on the southside around 1:30 a.m. “for a reported suspicious condition.”

Following a join investigation, Elmira Animal Control arrested Delaney for Cruelty to Animals. He was released to appear in the Elmira City Court at a later date.

Cruelty to Animals is a class a misdemeanor and punishable by up to a $1,000 fine, one year in jail, or both.