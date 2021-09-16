Southport man arrested for punching dog; owner reacts

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 13, a Southport man punched Harold Schiefen’s dog during the early morning hours. Now, after the man was arrested, Schiefen wants to make sure justice is served.

Connor Delaney, 29, was arrested by Elmira Animal Control for Cruelty to Animals. Elmira Police responded to a call on the southside around 1:30 a.m. “for a reported suspicious condition”.

Cruelty to Animals is a Class A Misdemeanor and punishable by to a $1,000 fine, one year in jail, or both.

“My wife and I were watching TV and it was approximately 1:30 at night,” said Schiefen. “My dog was outside. He loves being outside. He barked about four times and I was wearing just boxers, so I looked out my window. I saw the last of it where he was pulling away and my dog was on the ground. I’m like, ‘What did I just see?’.”

Schiefen quickly went to watch the footage from his mounted camera on his home. After seeing that his dog was punched, he got into his car to try and find the suspect. After turning around the corner, he saw Delaney.

“He goes, ‘I’ll pull you out of your car. I’ll beat you and the police will come and pat me on the back for beating you and your dog’,” said Schiefen.

Delaney was released to appear in the Elmira City Court at a later date. However, Schiefen is worried he will be let off easy.

“A Class A misdemeanor can be turned into a Class B misdemeanor pretty easily with money,” said Schiefen. “That is equivalent to a traffic ticket. Punching my dog is not equivalent to running a stop sign. He’s my best friend and he is a living being.”

Ultimately, Schiefen wants Delaney to get help.

“He should get counseling,” said Schiefen. “He was drunk. He needs alcohol counseling. He needs to think about what he has done instead of having money bail him out of situations and put other people at risk. I feel sorry for him.”