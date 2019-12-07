Southport opens ‘Christmas Land’ for holiday season

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Southport opened up ‘Christmas Land’ for the holiday season.

Paradegoers lined up on Penna Ave. and the corner of Personius Road in Pine City to watch the parade as it ended at ‘Christmas Land’ behind the Southport Fire Department.

One student from Finn Academy said this was a great day to spend with family.

“We came because we wanted to see the parade,” said Finn Academy student named Gabe. “Our school was participating. We decided to come and we had fun,” continued Gabe.

Following the parade, there was a lighting of ‘Christmas Land’ where Santa and his reindeer lit the tree.

