SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The two individuals found dead in the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Thursday have been identified, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Tayler E. Nemier, 18, from Southport, and Ronald E. Hyrne, 34, of Elmira, were found dead on Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor.

Police say that there were no obvious signs to indicate the cause of death and that an autopsy on both individuals is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, toxicology has also been requested. The families of both have been notified.

The individuals were reported unresponsive inside a vehicle around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, and upon arrival of law enforcement and medical personnel, both were determined dead.

Police are asking if anyone is familiar with either of the individuals and may have information relevant to their deaths to contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 607-737-2933.