Southside Community Center hosts 8th Thanksgiving Dinner with Pop Up Diaper and Menstrual giveaway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today marks the 8th year of the Southside Community Center’s Thanksgiving dinner provided by the Junior League of Elmira Corning.

Every year, the Southside Community Center provides a Thanksgiving dinner for residents to celebrate the holiday at no cost. This year, the organization added a giveaway as part of the tradition.

In addition to the food, the junior league organization decided to curate a pop-up diaper and menstrual product giveaway.

The junior league’s Laura Malette says they wanted to shift their focus to ensure that they were meeting the needs of local community members.

“We asked Anthony from the Southside Community Center if we could maybe do our first pop up diaper drive and menstrual product giveaway on the same day as his Thanksgiving dinner,” said Laura Malette, President, Junior League of greater Elmira Corning

Last year the Southside Community Center organized a to-go only Thanksgiving dinner. This time around, parents and kids have the option of sitting down to enjoy their meal or taking their food home.

The junior league shared that their goal is to give away 5,000 diapers and 250 menstrual product bags throughout the event.

The Junior League is planning to expand this pop-up giveaway to different locations within January of 2022.