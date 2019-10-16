Spaghetti fundraiser to be held for Baldwin firefighter

LOWMAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A benefit spaghetti dinner will be held for a firefighter.

On Saturday, November 2nd, the Baldwin Fire Department will host the event to help ease costs for one of their own, Firefighter Josh Smith.

The event will be held at the Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 460 Breesport North Chemung Road, Lowman New York.

The cost is $8 for adults. $4 for children 10 and under.

If you’d like to make a donation contact: Jim Steiner (607) 732 – 4096 or the Baldwin Fire Station at (607) 734-3068