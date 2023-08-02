(Courtesy: Wine and Dine Plus a Brew or Two) Wine and Dine + a Brew or Two flyer.

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Spalding Memorial Library will be hosting a summer festival Wine & Dine + a Brew or Two next week to support two historic buildings in Athens.

The fundraiser will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the flower garden on the banks of the Chemung River and will feature a variety of offerings from local food and beverage sponsors. Music will be provided by Fantasy Mobile DJ Service and DAREntertainment.

The fundraiser will support the Spalding Memorial Library and Tioga Point Museum.

Many local eateries will be joining the event, such as U like Chinese Restaurant, Mooney’s, Kurt’s Making Whoopie, Applebee’s, Dandy Mini Mart, Firehouse Subs and more. Local micro-brews will be provided by Lane’s Beverage and Bluestone Brewery will provide their artfully crafted refreshments.

In addition to food, there will also be a silent auction and raffle items featuring goods from local artisans and regional businesses. A variety of items have been provided by various donors. There will also be a chance to place bids for multiple items. Make sure to pick up a copy of the Auction Catalog when you check in on Aug. 9 to learn about all of the items available for bid.

Off-site parking for the event will be offered at Athens Borough Municipal Parking lot, with shuttle services provided by BeST Transit from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Parking spots at the event site will be reserved for handicapped guests.

The event will happen rain or shine, with tents and seating available. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at 724 South Main Street or on the Library’s website.

For more information, please call the Museum at 570-888-7225 or the Library at 570-888-7117.