‘Sparkle’ comes to the Corning Gaffer District for the holidays

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The holidays are finally here and Corning is more prepared than ever with ‘Sparkle’ coming to town.

The 45-year old holiday tradition features live entertainment, horse and wagon rides, Santa, vendors, and activities for the whole family.

18 News Anchor Mikayla Newton, spoke with the Colleen Fabrizi, executive director of Corning Gaffer District.

“Think about a little snow globe and you shake it up and you see this incredible enchanting little downtown–that’s corning, and especially on Sparkle.” said Fabrizi.

Sparkle is this Saturday, December 7th from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.