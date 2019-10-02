Spectrum cable, internet prices going up

SYRACUSE. N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Spectrum rates are going up. The company has confirmed that some rates for TV Select and above will be going up.

The broadcast TV surcharge will increase and the cost of digital receivers is also going up. The company says there will be an increase for those who subscribe to the internet only.

This is the first change in the package price of Spectrum TV Select, Silver and Gold plans since they were introduced in late 2016.

Charter adds that their packages are competitively priced.