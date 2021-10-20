Spencer man charged in connection to multiple vehicle thefts

SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) – Austin Elia of Spencer was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office after he was allegedly found in possession of a stolen vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says Elia “forcefully entered” a home in Spencer in early July 2021 and stole property inside. Elia is also accused of stealing a vehicle on July 7 in the Town of Spencer and later a second vehicle from an excavating company in the Town of Barton.

Between the three cases, Elia was charged with one count of burglary, one count of grand larceny, one count of criminal mischief, three counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, and four counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree.

Elia was arraigned in CAP Court and committed to the Tioga County Jail in lieu of a total of $2,900 cash bail for all offenses. Elia is due to return to the Towns of Spencer, Candor and Nichols Courts at later dates for further proceedings.