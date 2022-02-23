Sports Betting Safety in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Months before online and mobile sports betting became legal New York State was already providing resources for those who may be addicted to gambling. With the growth of the industry comes the increase in risks.

The Finger Lakes problem gambling resource center provides help to those who are addicted to gambling in our area. With the recent addition of mobile sports betting – they are teaming up with a local casino, Tioga Downs, to help those who might fall into debt.

“There’s a lot of safeguards in place. I guess I shouldn’t say safeguards. There’s a lot of resources that are available in case that becomes a factor,” said Jim Weed, Director of Marketing, Tioga Downs Casino & Resort.

Officials with the gambling resource center want to make sure people have the information they need when it comes to betting your money.

“We encourage people to limit their bets or how much money or time that they’re placing on those apps. You want to make sure that you’re setting those limits for yourself,” said Jenna Hotaling, Team leader, Finger Lakes Problem Gambling Resource Center.

The gambling solution center makes it easy for anyone to get the assistance they need at their fingertips.

“You can give us a call. You’ll get one of two program managers on-staff on the phone. They’re going to work with you one on one and figure out what you need.

Other safety measures can be put into action through the casino such as voluntary self-exclusion.

If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling addiction contact the Finger Lakes Problem Gambling Resource Center.