AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 29th: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 29th: 19

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:44 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)– Happy Friday! It’s the last Friday of 2023! How will things shape up? Details below:

TODAY:

We still have a chance for a few spotty showers today. Many of us will likely see periods of drizzle throughout the morning and afternoon. Otherwise, conditions are cloudy and mild, and temperatures are only in the upper 40s for the high.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we are mainly cloudy. Most precipitation will be held off for overnight. As temperatures near freezing, we could see a wintry mix with the first round of returning showers, otherwise, we’ll be looking at light snow showers heading into Saturday morning.

HEADING INTO THE NEW YEAR:

The weekend holds a chance for some wintry precipitation, likely some flurries on Saturday before high pressure briefly keeps us dry through Sunday afternoon. New Year’s Eve evening will see a weak clipper system approach with light snow showers leading to New Year’s Day, before a mainly dry midweek.

FRIDAY: SPOTTY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

NEW YEARS EVE: EVENING SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

NEW YEARS DAY: CHANCE AM FLURRIES

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CHANCE WINTRY MIX.

HIGH: 39

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter