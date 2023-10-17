AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 17TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 17TH: 38°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:23 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We still see chances for showers this morning and afternoon, but drier conditions are en route. How long does the nice weather stay? Details below:

TODAY:

Lake effect clouds and isolated showers continue today, but they’re much less widespread than the past few days. Chances for showers decrease throughout the day, and we could even see a few breaks of sunshine in between showers and clouds. This will help us warm up into the mid to upper 50s with many areas near 60.

TONIGHT:

We are mainly dry and cloudy by this evening. Overnight, clouds start to break apart, and we cool off into the low 40s. Also, we have a chance for patchy fog with this clearing.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We have two beautiful fall days Wednesday into Thursday. We don’t see any showers returning until overnight Thursday into Friday, ahead of the cold front that moves in for the weekend. These showers and isolated storms stay with us throughout the weekend, cooling us down into the mid to low 50s in the process.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 53

Have a wonderful day!

