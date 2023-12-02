AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 2nd: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 2nd: 26°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) — With temperatures well above average for this time of year, we just barely felt like December today. When can we expect more wintry-like conditions? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Most are staying cloudy through the rest of this evening, with only a light drizzle expected for most. Widespread showers don’t return until overnight into our Sunday. Temperatures stay on the mild side, only getting down to the low 40s tonight.

TOMORROW:

The stationary front finally begins to break down and keep moving throughout our Sunday. Multiple waves of low pressure will bring steady showers throughout the morning, with more showers and isolated thunderstorms likely for the evening. Gusty winds are possible with the second wave. Temperatures are back in the low 50s with SE flow keeping temperatures on the mild side.

START OF THE WORKWEEK:

Stray showers linger into Monday as the next weather set-up becomes favorable for lake effect showers. With temperatures dropping back down into the 40s and 30s, a mix of rain and snow is possible for higher elevations. The chance for wintry precip lingers into Tuesday before we get a mainly dry slot for the midweek.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. COOLER

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44

Have a lovely day!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter