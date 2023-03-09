HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Another major snowstorm could strike the Twin Tiers Friday afternoon, but that will not destroy anyone’s St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

According to the National Weather Service in Binghamton, snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected after Friday’s snowstorm moves out Saturday morning. The storm will be over just in time for St. Patrick’s Day parades this weekend, leading to a wet but mostly safe outdoor celebration.

When bad weather happens, some parades are typically rescheduled, like the Horseheads St. Patrick’s Day parade last year. Other parades, like the St. Patrick’s Day parade in the City of Hornell, will go on regardless of the weather.

“We’re a hearty bunch here in the Maple City, especially, you know, when it comes to the Irish,” said Hornell Mayor John Buckley. “And it doesn’t matter if it’s raining, snowing, or a bright sunshine…yeah we’ll make it through.”

Snowfall in March may be rarer than snowfall in January and February, but it is not uncommon. For example, a total monthly snowfall amount of 13 inches was recorded in Elmira for March 2017.

Both the Horseheads and Hornell parades are good to go on Saturday, March 11. If you plan to go to one of these parades, be sure to dress appropriately and bring anything that can keep you warm.