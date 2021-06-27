Stabbing near Ithaca Police Department

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department is currently investigating an assault that occurred at 314 West State Street, STAP.

Officers responded to a 911 call regarding a person who had been stabbed. On scene Officers did not locate a victim but observed blood on the sidewalk. Officers followed a blood trail which led to IPD headquarters.

Officers located the victim at IPD headquarters and began to administer first aid. The victim had

sustained stab wounds to face/ back and was experiencing a significant amount of blood loss.

The victim was treated on scene by Bangs ambulance and was originally transported Cayuga Medical

Center. The victim was later transported via helicopter to a regional trauma center for further evaluation.

The victim was unable to provide officers with a suspect description while on scene.

Currently, the investigation is actively underway. Anyone with information regarding this incident i

asked to contact the IPD Investigations Division through any of the following means, and can remain

anonymous if they wish to do so:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips