Stand-up comedy show coming to Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — After spending a year isolated with their children, Jason Gowin and Jaime Kaler are sharing their parenting struggles in a stand-up comedy show at the Sayre Theatre on Sep. 24 and 25.

Jason Gowin, a comedian and actor from Athens, Pennsylvania, said raising children is hard enough. However, a pandemic added a different element to being a parent. So, Gowin started a podcast called “DADPOCALYPSE NOW” where he spoke with other parents about their experiences.

Gowin’s friend Dave Schrader, from The Holzer Files, introduced him to Jamie Kaler. Kaler is also a comedian and actor who happened to start his own parenting podcast called “The DadLands”.

“We just clicked from the second we started talking,” said Gowin. “It was podcast magic, for lack of a better term. Afterwards we just said, ‘That was super fun, we should do that again’. The next week it was just as much fun and we decided to merge our two podcasts together. The Parent’s Lounge was born.”

The Parent’s Lounge podcast quickly grew in popularity. Now, it averages 70,000 downloads per episode. As a result, Gowin and Kaler are hosting a live “The Parent’s Lounge” comedy show on September 24 and 25 at the Sayre Theatre.

“The Sayre theater is open so come out,” said Gowin. “Enjoy a night out, and most importantly, enjoy a night out without your children. This is the perfect time to get back out, have fun, have a laugh, relax, and watch all the suffering that we went through.”

You can click here to buy tickets.