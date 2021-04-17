Standoff ends at Newberry Estates

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (WETM) – Police and fire units responded to Newberry Estates for a report of a hostage situation that occurred Friday evening.

The Special Response Team and a SWAT Team from Montour County arrived on the scene to assist.

It was reported that the incident may have started as a domestic incident between an armed male and his girlfriend and grew into a hostage situation. According to First News Now, a child was also involved.

The three individuals reportedly lived in one of the units at the apartment complex. It was indicated the child that was being held hostage was eventually released by the man who was armed.

The armed male tenant talked with negotiators since 7:00 p.m. Negotiators finally convinced the man to let the child go.

The Lycoming County Negotiation Team was able to continue talking with the man by the phone hoping that he would surrender.

Law enforcement officials were able to confirm that the man finally surrendered peacefully to authorities around midnight and was taken into custody by Williamsport Police Officers.