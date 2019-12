UPDATE (10:13 a.m.) – The standoff on Boardman Street has ended and police are now collecting evidence, according to our reporter at the scene.

———————————————————————————

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police tell 18 News that a standoff is underway on Boardman Street in Elmira between officers and a parolee.

Both ends of Boardman Street have been closed off since late Wednesday morning.

18 News will have more information as it becomes available.