Starbucks Drive-Thru coming to Horseheads on Rt. 64

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Starbucks drive-thru will be coming to Horseheads on County Route 64 in late August, early September, according to Wenzel Contractors.

The contractors tell 18 News that the location will go in the Metro Mattress building and that the mattress store will be moving to another location within the plaza.

The drive-thru will be situated where cars will have the Buffalo Wild Wings on their left.

There are no Starbucks drive-thru locations in Chemung County and the closest location is in Binghamton. There are smaller shops inside stores such as Target, but this would be the first stand-alone store.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.