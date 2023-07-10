ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Starbucks has been found guilty of violating U.S. labor laws in its Ithaca locations.

The National Labor Relations Board ruled in favor of employees July 6. This comes after more than a year of disputes between Starbucks Workers United and the company. Judge Arthur J. Amchan says Starbucks violated the national labor relations act several times. The company reportedly dismissed and punished employees after hearing of unionization efforts. Amchan also says anti-union bias was shown by the company in failing to negotiate with the workers union, telling employees the Collegetown location would close before an official decision was made and cutting hours of operation.

The coffee giant claims they closed the locations because of systemic issues with grease traps and trash storage. Issues we’re told are long-term and costly. Not because of union activity. Amchan required Starbucks to reopen the Collegetown location and bring back fired employees with payback. With the decision, the company is forced to perform bargaining agreements with Starbucks Workers United. Agreements the company claims to have been involved in before the closures in hopes of transferring partners to another store.

Starbucks intends to appeal the decision. The company told us “We strongly disagree with the recommendations issued by the administrative law judge, as the findings are not supported by the facts of the matter. We intend to file exceptions contesting the findings and recommendations made,” said Andrew Tull, Starbucks’ Senior Manager of Corporate Communications.