ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Three Starbucks locations in Ithaca voted to unionize on Friday, all of which, won by a landslide.

Stores at South Meadow St, College Ave, and the Commons in Ithaca won their union vote, bringing the total number of unionized Starbucks locations across the country, to 16. This election makes history as the first instance that Starbucks Workers United wins an entire city.

Jillian Rossbach, a shift supervisor at the South Meadow St location, explains that although she is not fully reliant on Starbucks, she voted ‘Yes,’ for her coworkers that do.

“To not only have a seat at the table, but to get that consistent leadership so we don’t have to do more than what’s in our job description, and if we do have to do that, then to get compensation for that,” said Rossbach.

This victory was a vindication of sorts for the Ithaca at the Commons location, which tried unionizing two years ago to no avail. The South Meadow Street location, a new drive-thru location, was only open for one week before workers filed a union petition.

This vote follows a movement that started a movement that started in Buffalo, NY, and has since spread like wildfire to many other Starbucks locations across the country.

At only 21 years old, Rossbach says this revolutionary-esque movement is something she is thankful to have been a part of.

“I am so happy to be a part of it, it’s nothing like anything I have been a part of before… So, thanks Buffalo!” she said.