AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 12th: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 12th: 31°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:49 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)- High pressure is the theme of our upcoming work week, but will dry conditions persist throughout the entire week? Details below:

TODAY:

We start our day off chilly with lake effect clouds this morning. Clouds gradually clear out throughout the day with sunshine in store for late afternoon. Even so, temperatures top off in the 40s today.

TONIGHT:

Tonight high pressure settles in and dry conditions continue. Clear skies will allow for radiational cooling, driving temperatures down into the mid-20s overnight. Those around the Finger Lakes region may see the upper 20s and near 30s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure keeps things mainly dry throughout our Monday, but a weak shortwave from the W.NW brings chances for a few lake effect showers tomorrow night. The stubborn lake effect could leave a few areas with a few drops or wet snowflakes waking up Tuesday morning, but high-pressure returns later that day clearing the skies for Tuesday afternoon into the rest of the mid-week. Widespread shower chances return on Friday.

SUNDAY: INTERVALS OF SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53

