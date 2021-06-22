State and Local Officials celebrate the completion of renovations for Clute Park

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The project started in August of last year. with a price tag for the project comes in at around 5.3 million dollars.

Clute Park will bring a new year-round pavilion, bathhouse, outside showers, a seasonal splash pad, and an ice rink.

Along with Schuyler County Administrator, Tim O’Hearn, New York State Senators Tom O’Mara, Phil Palmesano, Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul was also in attendance.

“This area was hurting. This is an area where 14% of your jobs that economic activity in Schuyler County is dependent on tourism. When tourism goes away when people are a lot in a lockdown situation, when hotels close and restaurants are shuttered, except for takeout, that’s a huge economic hit. It is so refreshing to me to see the resiliency of this community, how people here came back and you continue to project like this with a groundbreaking, and now a ribbon-cutting, all during this time of the pandemic,” said Lt. Governor Hochul.

The project along with other developments is a part of Governor Cuomo’s major new initiative, the downtown revitalization initiative.