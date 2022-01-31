State data shows dozens of bridges across Twin Tiers listed in “poor condition”

ELMIRA, N.Y. WETM) – A 2021 report is resurfacing and shedding light on the state of infrastructure across the country after a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania injured 10 people Friday morning. The report put New York State in fifth place and Pennsylvania in 11th when ranking the worst highways and bridges across the United States.

According to the Pennsylvania and New York Department of Transportation, dozens of bridges across the Twin Tiers – and the states as a whole – are listed in “poor condition.” The bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh was also listed as in poor condition, according to state data.

“This is a concern that we’ve continued to raise year after year,” New York Republican Assemblyman Philip Palmesano said. “These are the roads and bridges that our first responders go over to get to emergencies.”

Officials in the New York State Capitol and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PENNDOT) told 18 News the reason so many bridges remain is disarray is a result of funding issues.

“[With] the funding that we received, we simply can’t keep up with the deterioration of these bridges and keep them in fairly good condition,” PENNDOT Bridge Engineer Lloyd Ayres said.

When it comes to New York State, Palmesano said the state and the federal government does provide funding for infrastructure, though much of it goes directly to New York City.

“There needs to be a balance of that funding, it can’t all just go down for New York City for a train station,” Palmesano said. “Taxpayers deserve to have some of their tax dollars come back to [their] local communities to fix their local infrastructure.”

The New York State Department of Transportation has one of the most rigorous bridge inspection programs in the nation. The state requires all highway bridges to be inspected at least every two years and is one of the few states in the nation that requires bridge inspection teams to be headed by licensed professional engineers who have undergone specific training. In New York State, bridge inspectors assess all bridge components and are required to evaluate, score and document the condition of structural elements as well as the general components common to all bridges.” The New York State DOT

Palmesano told 18 News that until proper investments are made in the Southern Tier, the lives of commuters will continue to be at risk.

“What happened in Pittsburgh is a tragedy that can happen anywhere in the state of New York at any time,” he said.