State landmarks to be lit pink to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several state landmarks will be lit pink on October 25 to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement earlier in the day.

“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a time to reflect on those who have lost their lives to Breast Cancer, as well as those left behind who are deeply impacted by the loss of their friend, colleague or loved one and recognize those who have beat breast cancer or are currently battling the disease,” said Hochul.

The state landmarks to be lit include:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

“This month also serves as a crucial reminder to spread awareness and encourage our loved ones to schedule routine mammograms as well as personal breast exams,” said Hochul. “We know that early detection is key and while we recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, our efforts to increase awareness and support for fighters and survivors continues year-round.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in New York. In 2021, over 255,000 new cases of invasive and non-invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed, and approximately 42,000 of women will die from breast cancer in the U.S.