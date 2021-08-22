State of Emergency still in effect for multiple towns in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — On Aug. 22, Steuben County Director of Public Safety, Tim Marshall, announced the State of Emergency for the Towns of West Union, Woodhull, Troupsburg, Tuscarora, Greenwood, Canisteo, Jasper and Addison remains in effect until further notice.

Many roads in these areas remain closed due to heavy debris and significant damage.

The American Red Cross has closed the shelters that were in place in Corning and Canisteo. If individuals still need assistance with sheltering they are asked to call 2-1-1.

The current road closures are still in place within Steuben County:

State Roads:

State Route 417, Town of Jasper, Woodhull, Tuscarora

From State Route 36 in Jasper to County Route 100 in Tuscarora

State Route 36, Town of Canisteo

From County Route 119 to Canisteo Village Line

County Roads:

County Route 21, Town of Canisteo

From 4261 County Route 21 east to Lamphier Rd

(4261-4157 CR 21)

County Route 85, Town of Tuscarora

From State Route 417 south to Addison Back Rd

(1647-1748 CR 85)

County Route 103, Town of Woodhull

(1553-1561 County Route 103)

County Route 129 / Mill St, Town of Woodhull

From Main St south/east to State Route 417

(1571-1606 Mill St and 5320-5821 CR 129)

County Route 31/ Milwaukee Road, Town of Canisteo

From State Route 36/south to Cline Hill Road

(3899-3587 County Route 31)

Many local town roads are also severely damaged and caution should be used if driving in these areas. Travelers should follow posted detours and check 511NY.org for more information.

Help is on the way!

Steuben County has been working with local, state and federal agencies to provide support to the Woodhull area. Beginning on Monday Volunteers from the United Methodist Committee on Relief, The Mennonite Disaster Services, The Southern Baptists Disaster Relief and the American Red Cross will team up to provide support to residents in Woodhull affected by this devastating storm. These specialized disaster trained teams will assist residents with mucking out the mud and cleaning up homes. They will also support some light construction work.

If you would like to help, a Command Center has been established at the Woodhull Community Center at 1585 Academy Street in Woodhull. There, you will be placed with an organized team and provided with some basic training. Proper construction attire is required. Teams will begin to deploy at 8:00 a.m. Monday morning and will work in the Woodhull community until the job is complete.

Individuals with damages needing assistance can reach out to the 211 Helpline by dialing 2-1-1 and providing their address, contact information and type of damages. Individuals will be connected with the appropriate community service organization that can assess with their needs.

This is still an active Disaster Area… Please refrain from driving into this area unless you have specific business. Allow the road crews and organized volunteers to do their work.