State Police are investigating a wrong way driver, assault, and shots fired incident

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to New York State Police, State Police Troop T Communications received a complaint of a wrong way vehicle traveling westbound on I-90 in the eastbound lanes near MPM 366 on November 27, 2020, at approximately 8:21p.m.

A trooper was dispatched and observed the vehicle in the area of MPM 367 still heading westbound in the eastbound lanes.

A short time later there was a call for an accident involving the suspect vehicle. There were also multiple reports of the suspect driver intentionally attempting to hit other vehicles.

The responding trooper, now eastbound observed the suspect vehicle which had pulled into the Scottsville Service Area. The suspect vehicle intentionally struck a pedestrian in the rest area , and was approaching the trooper.

The trooper then fired his weapon at the vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the rest area and re-entered I-90 eastbound. The trooper then rendered medical aid to the injured pedestrian. At 8:40 p.m., dispatch reports that the vehicle was stopped near MPM 363.

State Police members located the vehicle unoccupied and subsequently observed the suspect next to a nearby business. The suspect was taken into custody by State Police, with the assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was not struck by the gunfire and was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.