State Police investigating two cases of child rape in Bradford County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – State Police in the Towanda Crime Unit have announced they are investigating two separate cases of rape involving teenagers.

The first case involves incidents dating from 2012-14 involving a 6-8-year-old boy in Litchfield Township. State Police say the victim, now 13-years-old in Sugar Run, knows the male suspect.

The second case involves a 16-year-old female in Ulster Township who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man known to her. The incidents happened between 2018-2019, according to State Police.

18 News will have more on these cases as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now