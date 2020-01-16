State Police investigating two cases of child rape in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – State Police in the Towanda Crime Unit have announced they are investigating two separate cases of rape involving teenagers.

The first case involves incidents dating from 2012-14 involving a 6-8-year-old boy in Litchfield Township. State Police say the victim, now 13-years-old in Sugar Run, knows the male suspect.

The second case involves a 16-year-old female in Ulster Township who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man known to her. The incidents happened between 2018-2019, according to State Police.

18 News will have more on these cases as information becomes available.