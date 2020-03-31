State Police K9 named after Trooper Nicholas Clark

Breaking News
Cases of COVID-19 increase in the Northern Tier
(WETM) – New York State Police introduced their newest K9 Nicki, who has been named in honor of Trooper Nicholas F. Clark, who was killed in the line of duty on July 2, 2018. 

A native of Steuben County, Trooper Clark was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 2, 2018, in Erwin during a shootout with a man barricaded inside a home.

Trooper Clark was posthumously awarded a Certificate of Exceptional Valor by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in September 2019.

K9 Nicki will be serving the public in the Allegany and Cattaraugus Counties. 

