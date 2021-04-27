State Police release details on fatal motorcycle crash in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police have released new details on Friday’s fatal motorcycle accident on Chambers Road in Big Flats.

State Police responded to the accident at approximately 5:24 p.m. and found a 2003 Honda motorcycle had been traveling southbound near the intersection of the I-86 westbound on-ramp when a northbound 2016 Jeep Compass attempted a left turn onto the westbound on-ramp to I-86.

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Jeep Compass and the operator of the motorcycle, identified as Daquan T. Harrison, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Chemung County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A GoFundMe has been created in order to pay for Harrison’s funeral expenses.

The operator of the Jeep Compass was transported to the Guthrie Hospital and has not been identified by State Police.

The New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department, Village of Horseheads Police Department, the Big Flats Fire Department, and Erway Ambulance.

State Police say the investigation into the fatal accident is on-going.