AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help.

According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony Warrant.

He is described as a white male, 5 foot, 9 inches tall, 170lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was believed to be in the Avoca area and that anyone with information on his location is asked to call state police at 607-776-2183.