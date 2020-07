(WETM) – New York State Police and fire officials are conducting a search in the Town of Chemung for a missing mentally disabled woman, according to State Police.

Police are setting up searches near the Chemung River and have ATV’s and boats on site to assist in the search on County Route 60.

State Police say that if you see her, do not approach her and call police.

This is a developing story and 18 News is on the scene. As additional information comes in we will make it available.