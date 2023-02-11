BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are warning the public about a new lethal strand of drug that is being distributed across Western New York.

Many times, other drugs are mixed with fentanyl, which can make it deadly.

Since January 27, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths in six different counties, including the Southern Tier.

On News 4 at 4, Dr. Joshua Lynch, the Chief Medical Officer of The Matters Network and a professor at University at Buffalo, came on to discuss the issue.

To call the 24-hour virtual treatment hotline at 716-463-6222. To order a fentanyl test strip, visit the Found It On 4 tab.