HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A New York State Trooper vehicle is among multiple cars involved in an accident on I-86 in Horseheads.

The accident is just past the Ithaca exit going westbound towards Corning and Watkins Glen as snow falls across the region.

At least four vehicles are involved, including one in a ditch on teh right-hand side.

The status of the trooper and others involved is unknown at this time.

