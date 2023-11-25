AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 25th: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 25th: 27°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Meteorological winter is around the corner. When can we expect the winter weather that comes with it? Details below:

TONIGHT:

High pressure remains in control tonight, which keeps us dry. SE flow will continue to stream clouds over us, even so temperatures still drop into the mid-20s overnight.

TOMORROW:

We start the day under broken cloud cover, but we’ll see that increase throughout the afternoon ahead of an approaching surface front. The change in pressure will also bring some gusty winds during the day. The cold front paired with low pressure riding up the east coast will bring showers into the region by evening and overnight. Most stay under plain rain showers, but those in higher elevations could see a brief period of rain/snow mix before transitioning to just rain throughout the evening.

HEADING INTO THE WORKWEEK:

We shift into a more westerly flow heading into the week, and that paired with colder air filtering in behind Sunday’s system turns on the lake effect machine for our Monday. We are mainly looking at a few, light, scattered lake-effect snow showers under cloudy skies with little to no accumulation expected. The next cold front sweeps over by Tuesday bringing continued light snow showers. Western portions of Steuben County have been highlighted for the potential for up to an inch of snow, otherwise, most should stay between trace amounts to none. Brief ridging returns by Tuesday evening, which leaves chances for continued showers on the low end into the midweek.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS/WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46

