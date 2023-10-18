AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 18th: 61°
AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 18th: 38°
WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM
WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:21 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure brings more dry and warm conditions tomorrow. When do we start falling into colder temperatures? Details below:
TONIGHT:
We cool off into the low to mid-40s tonight. Clouds break apart this evening and clear overnight, allowing for some patchy fog in our deeper valleys.
TOMORROW:
High pressure is still in control tomorrow but it pushes off to the east as the next system moves in. This will also mean increasing clouds throughout the day, meaning a breezy afternoon as well. Showers will be possible overnight as the front approaches by Friday!
REST OF THE WEEK:
The next weather system moves in Friday and brings widespread showers and isolated storms Friday evening. The low stalls Saturday, bringing all-day showers and gusty winds, and rain lasts throughout the weekend.
THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY
HIGH: 65 LOW: 52
FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 63 LOW: 49
SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 57 LOW: 42
SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 48 LOW: 37
MONDAY: MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 50 LOW: 32
TUESDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS AND SUN
HIGH: 59 LOW: 41
WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS
HIGH: 64
Have a wonderful night!
