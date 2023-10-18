AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 18th: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 18th: 38°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:21 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure brings more dry and warm conditions tomorrow. When do we start falling into colder temperatures? Details below:

TONIGHT:

We cool off into the low to mid-40s tonight. Clouds break apart this evening and clear overnight, allowing for some patchy fog in our deeper valleys.

TOMORROW:

High pressure is still in control tomorrow but it pushes off to the east as the next system moves in. This will also mean increasing clouds throughout the day, meaning a breezy afternoon as well. Showers will be possible overnight as the front approaches by Friday!

REST OF THE WEEK:

The next weather system moves in Friday and brings widespread showers and isolated storms Friday evening. The low stalls Saturday, bringing all-day showers and gusty winds, and rain lasts throughout the weekend.

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

MONDAY: MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS AND SUN

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 64

